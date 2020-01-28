Stocks bounce back as investors buy the dip

U.S. stocks rebounded from the biggest one-day selloff in nearly four months, as investor concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China seemed to recede for now.

"The U.S. economy is in pretty good shape, and should be able to withstand the fallout from the coronavirus, should it spiral," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

Apple (+2.8%) and Goldman Sachs (+1.8%) led the Dow's gains, while information technology (+1.9%) and financials (+1.2%) - among the hardest hit groups as worries over the virus increased - topped today's S&P sector standings.

The S&P consumer staples sector, which was yesterday's best performer, increased just 0.1% today.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped back, raising the two-year yield by 3 bps to 1.46% and the 10-year yield by 4 bps to 1.64%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly inverted, slipping below the three-month bill before paring back declines and ending higher.

Crude oil edged higher after falling for five days, with March WTI futures +0.6% to $53.48/bbl.