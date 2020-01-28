Equity Residential guides on the soft side for Q1

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) sees Q1 normalized FFO per share of 84 cents to 88 cents vs. consensus estimate of 87 cents.

For the full year, EQR issues normalized FFO guidance of $3.59-$3.69 per share vs. consensus of $3.63.

Sees 2020 NOI up 1.5%-3.5% and physical occupancy of 96.4%.

Expects to declare common share dividend of $0.6025 per share for Q1, vs. current dividend of $0.5675 per share.

Q4 FFO per share of 91 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 89 cents and improved from 84 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Impact of new rent control regulations in California and New York will is expected to result in same-store revenue growth slightly below its 2019 result, says President and CEO Mark J. Parrell.

Q4 same-store revenue growth of 3.2% with physical occupancy of 96.1%; for the year, same-store revenue growth was 3.2% with physical occupancy of 96.4%.

Q4 same-store NOI rose 3.2%.

Conference call on Jan. 29 at 11:00 AM ET.

