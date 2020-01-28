Match Group names CEO, other top leaders

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has named Sharmistha Dubey CEO, taking over for Mandy Ginsberg, who's departing the company.

Dubey is president of the company. Ginsberg has been with Match Group for 14 years, and will exit the board as well.

The appointment is effective March 1.

Dubey has been on the board since late last year. Before becoming Ginsberg's deputy, she had served as chief operating officer of the Tinder business.

Match also added the role of chief operating officer to current CFO Gary Swidler, and among his reports named Faye Iosotaluno its chief strategy officer and Justine Sacco chief communications officer.