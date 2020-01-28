Accuray up 15% after hours on FQ2 beat

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) fiscal Q2 results:

Revenue: $98.8M (-3.4%); net orders: $89.9M (+29.9%).

Backlog up 12% to $539.4M.

Net income: $10.7M (+332.6%); EPS: $0.12 (+340.0%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $7.1M (+73.2%).

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Revenue: $410M - 420M (unch); non-GAAP EBITDA: $21M - 26M from $19M - 24M (includes ~$1M expected loss from its JV in China).

Management does not believe that the coronavirus outbreak in China will affect the long-term demand for radiotherapy equipment there.

Shares up 15% after hours.

