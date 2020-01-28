Petrobras prepares sale of Brazil fuel distributor stake - Reuters

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has hired seven investment banks to sell a stake in its BR Distribuidora fuel distribution unit, Reuters reports.

The investment banking units of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Itau Uinbanco, XP, Bank of America and Citigroup will manage the offering, according to the report.

The state-controlled Brazilian oil company is seeking to sell a 37.5% stake in BR Distribuidora, although it is not clear if it will sell the entire stake - worth ~12.5B reais ($3B), all at once.