Principal Financial Q4 operating earnings jump 25%

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings of $396.4M, or $1.41 per share beats the average analyst estimate of $1.39.

Compares with $316.1M, or $1.11 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Declares Q1 common stock dividend of 56 cents per share, up from 55 cents in prior quarter.

Achieves record assets under management of $735.3B.

Q4 Retirement and Income Solutions - Fee pretax operating earnings of $115.3M rose 29% Y/Y; the segment's net revenue increased 36% Y/Y to $513.9M.

Q4 Retirement and Income Solutions - Spread pretax operating earnings of $92.2M fell 3% Y/Y; segment net revenue also fell 3% Y/Y to $141.7M.

Q4 Principal Global Investors pretax operating earnings of $144.0M grew 41% Y/Y; operating revenue less pass-through expenses increased 21% to $384.8M.

Q4 Principal International pretax operating earnings of $77.5M climbed 34% Y/Y; combined net revenue (at PFG share) of $239.2M increased 13% Y/Y.

Q4 Specialty Benefits Insurance pretax earnings of $98.0M rose 31% Y/Y; premium and fees of $595.0M rose 6%.

Q4 Individual Life Insurance pretax operating earnings of $46.5M gained 22%, while premium and fees of $281.3M increased 5%.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI other than forex adjustment of $44.25 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $41.84 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on Jan. 29 at 10:00 AM ET.

