Senate bill proposes limit to C-band payouts

Intelsat is lower after a bipartisan Senate bill proposes limiting the payout to companies looking to monetize C-band spectrum.
The bill would set up a $6B fund to pay expenses and incentives to vacate the bands.
But the C-Band Alliance (led by Intelsat and including SES (OTCPK:SGBAF)) has said the airwaves could be worth up to $77B and calls for spectrum holders to receive "fair value."
Intelsat (NYSE:I) is down 5.9% in after-hours trading, and finished the day down 7.8%. Its shares also fell in November when FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called for a public auction of the C-band airwaves, rather than private auction preferred by companies.