Senate bill proposes limit to C-band payouts

Intelsat is lower after a bipartisan Senate bill proposes limiting the payout to companies looking to monetize C-band spectrum.

The bill would set up a $6B fund to pay expenses and incentives to vacate the bands.

But the C-Band Alliance (led by Intelsat and including SES (OTCPK:SGBAF)) has said the airwaves could be worth up to $77B and calls for spectrum holders to receive "fair value."