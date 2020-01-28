U.S. crude supply fell 4.3M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 4.27M barrels of oil for the week ending Jan. 24.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.27M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 140K barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 1M barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose by 1.4M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

March WTI crude oil recently was at $53.80/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $53.48/bbl on Nymex.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, DTO, OILU, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX