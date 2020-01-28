BioPharmX to merge with Timber Pharmaceuticals; shares up 9% after hours

BioPharmX (NYSEMKT:BPMX) and privately held Timber Pharmaceuticals have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.

Timber has committed to securing at least $20M in financing to support the combined company's operations. It has also agreed to provide a $2.25M bridge loan to BioPharmX in exchange for a 30-month warrant to purchase ~2.3M BPMX common shares.

Timber investors and the providers of the $20M will own ~88.5% of the combined company while BioPharmX shareholders will own ~11.5%.

Lead candidate is Phase 2-stage TMB-001 (topical isotretinoin) for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis (inherited disorder characterized by dry, thickened and scaly skin).