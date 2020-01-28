W.R. Berkeley Q4 combined ratio improves, expenses rise

W.R. Berkeley (NYSE:WRB) Q4 net income of $119.3M, or 62 cents per share, misses the average analyst estimate of 72 cents and fell from $132.4M, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net premiums earned of $1.72B trails the $1.71B consensus and increased from $1.62B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net investment income of $137.3M declined from $159.8M.

Q4 total expenses of $1.83B increased from $1.79B a year ago.

Insurance GAAP combined ratio of 93.0% improved from 95.9% a year ago.

Reinsurance GAAP combined ratio of 95.5% fell from 96.0%.

Consolidated GAAP combined ratio of 93.3% vs. 95.9% a year ago.

