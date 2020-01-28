Sikorsky seen doubling over next dozen years, Lockheed CFO says

Sales in Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) Sikorsky helicopter business could rise 9% this year from $5.1B in 2019 and double in size over the next dozen years, CFO Ken Possenriede told WSJ after the stock hit an all-time high during today's trade.

The company reported stronger than forecast Q4 earnings, raised guidance for 2020 sales, profits and cash flow, and the CFO said it could end the year with an order backlog worth $148B, up 3% from 2019.

Three top Sikorsky programs - a new presidential helicopter, a transport chopper for the Marine Corps and a rescue helicopter fleet for the Air Force - all reach key production milestones this year, and it is pursuing two huge Pentagon contracts worth nearly $100B.

Possenriede said Lockheed also remains interested in acquisitions, although he noted that valuations of other defense companies also are high.