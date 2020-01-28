Establishment Labs -3.5% amid offering, early results

Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) is down 3.5% after announcing preliminary Q4 results and filing to offer $55M in common shares.

Preliminary revenue for Q4 is expected at $23.5M-$24.5M (above consensus for $21.8M, and reflecting growth of 43-49% Y/Y). Loss from operations is forecast at $4M-$6M, vs. a loss of $8.6M a year ago.

As of Dec. 31, cash is expected to be about $37.6M, with principal and interest outstanding under existing credit facilities at $65M.

Net proceeds from the offering are estimated at $50.8M (or $58.5M if underwriters exercise their greenshoe option in full); they're earmarked to fund growth, including expanding manufacturing facilities, market development activities, clinical studies/trials and working capital.