Biohaven Pharma launches $250M share offering

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) -7.8% after-hours as it commences a public offering of $250M of common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional $37.5M of shares.

Biohaven says it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the planned U.S. commercial launch of rimegepant - if approved by the FDA - including commercial infrastructure, marketing and distribution costs; expand development of its CGRP and glutamate modulation platform product candidates and continue development of its MPO platform; and for working capital and other corporate purposes.