Facebook engineering chief to depart

Jay Parikh, the top engineering executive at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), says he's leaving the company.

In a post on Facebook, Parikh says "It’s time for me to step out of Facebook to explore what’s next."

“I’ll be focused on the transition for the next few months. I don’t have any immediate plans thereafter."

He had joined the company in 2009, stayed with it as it went public in 2012, and currently serves as VP of Engineering. He was key to creating the company's vast data center infrastructure.