Apple execs talk coronavirus impact, iPhone strength

On its Q1 earnings call, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +1.2% execs attribute the wider-than-usual revenue guidance range to the uncertainties in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Tim Cook says Apple is monitoring the coronavirus situation and has limited travel to business-critical situations. The company has some suppliers in the Wuhan area but also has alternative sources. Retail sales in Wuhan are small, but retail traffic across the country has recently been impacted.

Cook says the iPhone 11 was the top-selling model during every week of the quarter, and the three newest models held the top three slots during the period.

The quarterly iPhone strength was boosted by continuing trade-in programs, which doubled Y/Y at Apple Stores.

CFO Luca Maestri says net cash is at $99B.

Apple had 480M paid subscribers at the end of 2019, nearly to its goal of 500M in 2020.

The company says the new Apple TV+ and Arcade services weren't material to Services revenue this quarter.

Maestri notes that in moving from Q1 to Q2, Services revenue represents a higher proportion of revenue.