Hepion Pharma +46% on positive NASH data

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) has jumped 46% after hours after it posted positive lab data for its drug candidate for treating liver disease nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

An expanded study with human precision cut liver slices shows that CRV431 prevented experimentally induced liver fibrosis to a greater extent than four other NASH drug candidates (obeticholic acid, elafibranor, resmetirom and Aramchol).

A Phase 1, single ascending dose study previously showed CRV431 to be safe and well tolerated in humans. Currently, CRV431 is being administered to humans in a 28-day multiple ascending dose study.