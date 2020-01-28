Martin Midstream plunges 40% after slashing distribution

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) -38.8% after-hours following a 75% reduction in its annual distribution to $0.25/unit.

MMLP says the reduction will allow it to retain $28.9M annually, which along with estimated 2020 positive cash flow will be used for further debt reduction and future investment opportunities at its Beaumont and Corpus Christi facilities.

For Q4, MMLP says it generated adjusted EBITDA of $35.5M and distributable cash flow of $20.7M, resulting in a 2.11x distribution coverage ratio for the quarter.

For FY 2019, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $108.3M and total distributable cash flow was $51.5M, resulting in a 1.05x distribution coverage ratio.

For 2020, MMLP guides for adjusted EBITDA of $117.1M, with the majority of cash flow generated by fee based services, and maintenance capex of $17.4M, resulting in distributable cash flow of $49.6M.