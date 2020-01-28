Teekay Tankers announces asset sales, closes new debt facility

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) +1.3% after-hours as it agrees to sell part of its oil and gas ship-to-ship transfer support services business to Hili Ventures for $26M.

Teekay says it will retain its entire Full-Service Lightering business that operates in the U.S. Gulf and continue to operate oil ship-to-ship transfer support services in North America and the Caribbean.

The company also agrees to sell three 2003-built Suezmax tankers in separate transactions for a combined $57M.

Finally, Teekay has closed a new five-year, $533M revolving credit facility to refinance 31 vessels; the size of the new facility was reduced since announcing the term sheet signing in November as a result of excluding five vessels from the new facility, including the three vessel sales noted here.