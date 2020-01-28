Itamar -4.7% after filing for $30M ADS offering

Itamar Medical ADRs (NASDAQ:ITMR) are 4.7% lower postmarket after the company proposes a $30M offering of American Depositary Shares.

Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares of the Israel-based company.

Underwriters will receive a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 15% of ADS.

It expects to use net proceeds to hire more sales and marketing personnel as well as fund product development, R&D and clinical research and invest in information technology and facility infrastructure.

Piper Sandler is sole bookrunner.