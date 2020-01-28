Freeport could seek deals when expansion projects finish, CEO says

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) would consider acquisitions, mergers or other deals once three ongoing expansion projects finish by 2022, CEO Richard Adkerson tells Reuters.

Freeport is expanding its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, is preparing to open a copper mine in the U.S. and has launched an analytics program to boost production in Peru, which the CEO says should double its cash flow and raise its stock price, giving the company ammunition to consider deals.

"We don't have a clear directive now on what that direction could be, but we will be attractively situated and will have an opportunity to add value through investments," Adkerson says.

Finally, Adkerson calls the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China a "real black swan event," as copper prices have plunged more than 10% this month on concerns the virus could affect the global economy.