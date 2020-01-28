CN Rail sees crude shipments driving 'significant' growth in 2020

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is flat after-hours as Q4 earnings and revenues both came in higher than analyst estimates but declined from the year-ago quarter.

CN Rail's Q4 operating ratio - where the lower the ratio, the more efficient the railroad - jumped to 66% from 61.9% a year earlier.

An eight-day strike in November resulted in lower volumes shipped across all segments in the quarter, with revenue from the petroleum and chemicals unit, which includes crude-by-rail shipments, falling 8% to C$169M.

But the company expects "significant year-over-year growth in crude carloads for the balance" of Q1, a senior VP said during the earnings conference call.

CN Rail says it expects to deliver EPS growth in the mid single-digits in 2020 compared to adjusted diluted EPS of C$5.80 in 2019, and targets free cash flow of C$3B-3.3B in 2020 vs. C$2B in 2019.

"We have growth opportunities that we anticipate will translate into low single-digit volume growth in 2020 in terms of revenue ton miles, despite continued weakness in the broad freight environment," the company says.

Finally, the company's board raised the quarterly dividend by 7% to C$0.575 and said it would buy back as much as 16M shares over the next 12 months.