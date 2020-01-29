Virus prompts 2,000 Starbucks closures in China

Despite posting strong holiday sales in the U.S., Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares fell nearly 2% AH after warning about the scale of the coronavirus disruption in China.

The coffee chain is temporarily shutting more than half of its near-4,300 cafes in the country, its largest market outside the U.S., and had intended to upgrade its 2020 profit forecasts, but has now put those plans on hold.

KFC, Pizza Hut and McDonald's have also closed outlets in China, with the latter expected to divulge more details about its exposure in its earnings report today.