'Do or die' moment for Nissan - Reuters

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) is planning aggressive cost cuts to deal with an unexpected slump in sales as the expansionist strategy it inherited from fugitive former Chairman Carlos Ghosn flounders, Reuters reports.

"The situation is dire. It's do or die," said a person close to Nissan's senior management and the company's board.

Japan's second biggest carmaker is set to eliminate at least 4,300 white-collar jobs and shut two manufacturing sites as part of broader plans to add at least ¥480B ($4.4B) to its bottom line by 2023.