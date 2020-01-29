Hong Kong stocks plunge as markets reopen

A hefty dose of back-to-work blues plagued Hong Kong traders today as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year break.

The Hang Seng index tumbled 2.8% , its worst opening since 2016, led lower by real estate firms Hang Lung Properties (OTCPK:HLPPY) and Country Garden Holdings (OTCPK:CTRYY), and Macao casino operators Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCPK:GXYEY).

China's financial markets will remain closed until next Monday after authorities extended the Lunar New Year break by three days as they grapple with the worsening virus that has now recorded more cases than SARS.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK