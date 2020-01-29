Futures extend gains after Apple blowout

Earnings season put a renewed spirit into the market yesterday, with big gains being seen across all three U.S. indices, while blowout results from Apple helped U.S. futures continue the advance, up 0.2% overnight.

Besides a Fed rate decision later in the day, traders are looking forward to another busy session of corporate reporting, offsetting concerns for the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

On the radar: McDonald's menu changes amid the chicken sandwich wars? Will Tesla justify its fundamentals? Cloud Services are in focus in Microsoft's results, while turnaround efforts will be analyzed at Boeing and GE.

An earnings showdown from telecom rivals is also on the calendar. AT&T reports today, while Verizon discloses results tomorrow.