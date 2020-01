The U.K. has granted Huawei a limited role in developing its new high-speed 5G wireless network, hindering a global attempt by the U.S. to exclude the Chinese telecom equipment giant from the West's next-generation communications.

Both the U.S. and China, vying for tech supremacy, had tried to sway the nation's decision.

The verdict could complicate Britain's membership in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence sharing group, as well as upcoming plans for a new U.S.-U.K. trade agreement.

