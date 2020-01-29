Kosmos Energy abandons oilfield exploration in Gulf Of Mexico on lack of hydrocarbons

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) plugs and abandons the Oldfield exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico, following the completion of drilling operations.

Kosmos holds a 40% stake in the well, with the remainder held by Hess Corp.

The well was drilled to a total depth of 6,500 meters; however, the well did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.

Following the well's abandonment, the Valaris 8503 rig will be moved to the Kodial field to start drilling operations on a new infill producer well.

Kosmos Energy expects to drill three additional wells in the Gulf of Mexico throughout 2020, and expects ~$24M of exploration expense related to the drilling of the Oldfield well