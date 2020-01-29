Novartis up 1% premarket on Q4 beat

Novartis (NVS) Q4 results: Revenues: $12,403M (+8.0%); Innovative Medicines: $,9920M (+10.0%); Sandoz: $2,483M (+1.0%).
Net Income: $1,129M (-7.5%); EPS: $0.50 (-5.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $2,985M (+11.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.32 (+13.8%); CF Ops: $3,540M (+3.0%).
Top sellers: Cosentyx: $965M (+20%); Gilenya: $803M (-4%); Entresto: $518M (+63%); Lucentis: $517M (-1%); Promacta/Revolade: $380M (+15%); Tafinlar + Mekinist: $356M (+14%); Kisqali: $155M (+158%); Jakavi: $293M (+14%); Afinitor/Votubia: $365M (-9%); Sandostatin: $402M (+1%); Gleevec/Glivec: $313M (-16%); Ilaris: $178M (+15%); Xolair: $303M (+13%); Exjade/Jadenu: $231M (-19%).
2020 Guidance: Net sales growth: mid- to high-single digit; Innovative Medicines: grow mid- to high-single digit; Sandoz: grow low-single digit.
Shares are up 1% premarket.