First investor day from Goldman Sachs

The company led by David Solomon is widely expected to give updates on how it plans to improve shareholder returns after more than a decade of trading sideways and lagging behind peers such as JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.

Analysts and investors are particularly eager to hear more about the consumer bank, which consists of Goldman Sach's (NYSE:GS) online bank Marcus and credit card with Apple.

At the moment, that consumer bank generates just 2.4% of Goldman's annual revenue, compared to almost 40% of revenue that comes from the bank's securities division.