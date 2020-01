Silgan Holdings expects earnings growth in FY2020

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) reports revenue declined 2.1% in Q4, as a result of lower volumes in the metal container and closures businesses.

Metal containers business net sales decreased 0.2% to $568.3M.

Closure business net sales down 4.1% to $332.6M.

Plastic container business net sales slipped 4.4% to $147.4M.

Gross margin rate improved 70 bps to 14.9%.

Operating margin rate fell 40 bps to 6.8%.

The company expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.45 to $0.50.

FY2020 Guidance: Tax rate: ~24%; Adjusted net income: $2.28 to $2.38; Free cash flow: ~$275M.

Net sales in the metal container business, closures business and plastic container business expected to decrease in FY2020.