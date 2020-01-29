Comparable sales shine for McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable sales rose 5.9% in Q4 vs. +5.3% consensus.

Comparable sales were up 5.0% in the U.S. vs. +4.7% consensus, increased 6.2% for the international segment and gained 7.2% for the international development licensed segment.

Consolidated operating income increased 15% in Q4 or were up 16% if the impact of F/X swings is factored out.

McDonald's returned $2.3B to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.

Shares of MCD are up 1.19% in premarket action to $212.90.

Previously: McDonald's EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)