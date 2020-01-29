New York Community Bancorp Q4 loan originations jump 45%

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Q4 EPS of 20 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and compares with 19 cents in Q3 and the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $242.5M increased 3% Q/Q; net interest margin of 2.04% rose 5 basis points vs. Q3, driven primarily by lower funding costs.

Prepayment income rose 26% to $17.9M during Q4 vs. Q3 and added 14 bps to this quarter's NIM vs. 11 bps in Q3.

Originated $3.3B in loans during the quarter, up 45% vs. Q3; multifamily originations totaled $2.0%, up 69% Q/Q.

Loan pipeline stands at $1.5B, made up of $1.1B in multifamily loans, $155M in commercial real estate loans, and $226M in specialty finance loans and leases.

Total deposits at Dec. 31, 2019 were $31.7B, up 1% on an annualized basis Q/Q.

Q4 return on average tangible common stockholders' equity of 9.89% improved from 9.62% in Q3 and 9.82% in Q4 2018.

Tangible book value per common share of $8.09 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $8.06 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

