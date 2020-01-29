GE +5% on Q4 beats, strong FCF guidance

Adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.21, up 50% from the same period in 2018, and beating earnings expectations by $0.03.

Industrial free cash flow - which is followed closely as a gauge of efficiency (amid a multi-year turnaround) - totaled $2.3B in 2019, topping GE's guidance of $0 to $2B.

"Aviation and Healthcare generated profitable growth, Power is stabilizing its businesses, Renewable Energy delivered a steep volume ramp in Onshore Wind to meet customer demand despite mixed performance overall, and GE Capital grew earnings partly through better operations," reads a company press release.

Outlook for 2020: Adjusted EPS of $0.50 to $0.60; GE Industrial free cash flow of $2B to $4B (above the $1.2B expected by analysts). The guidance is dependent on the 737 MAX's return to service, which GE is planning for in mid-2020, in line with Boeing.

GE +4.9% premarket

Q4 results