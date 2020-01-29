Avery Dennison reports strong adjusted earnings growth in Q4

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) reports organic sales growth of 2.1% in Q4.

Label and Graphic Materials sales down 0.4% to $1.18B.

Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales grew 3.6% to $426.9M.

Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales fell 3.1% to $169.8M.

Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 27.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 80 bps to 11.9%.

The company repurchased 0.3M shares in the quarter for $33M.

The company expects FY2020 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $6.75 to $7 and adjusted EPS in the range of $6.90 to $7.15.

The company’s FY2020 adjusted tax rate is expected to be in the mid-twenty percent range.

Previously: Avery Dennison EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)