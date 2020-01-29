Canadian Natural confronts Enbridge's Mainline proposal

Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) plan to convert its Mainline crude pipeline network to long-term contracts is encountering resistance from Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), which is asking the Canada Energy Regulator to reject the proposal.

Canada's largest oil producer said in a filing that Enbridge's plan to change the Mainline from monthly service to long-term contracts is an abuse of market power, and wants the regulator to split its review of the proposal into two parts, with the first addressing whether the conversion should even be allowed.

The opposition signals that Enbridge has not yet sold some producers on its plan, which already has been delayed after drillers persuaded regulators to halt a bidding process for space on the line, which Canadian Natural now wants the CER to reject outright.