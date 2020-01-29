Invesco Q4 marked by $14B of long-term net outflows

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Q4 adjusted EPS of 64 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 70 cents.

Compares with 70 cents in Q3 and increased from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue of $1.27B beats the consensus estimate of $1.23B and compares with $1.23B in Q3 and $919.2M in Q4 2018.

Q4 long-term net outflows of $14.0B compare with $11.1B outflows in Q3 and $20.1B outflows in Q4 2018.

Long-term net outflows in the Americas and the U.K. were partially offset by long-term net inflows in Asia and EMEA ex-U.K.

President and CEO Marty Flanagan expects increased clarity on Brexit and U.S.-China trade to "help us build on the positive net flows we saw throughout 2019 in our business outside the Americas," said President and CEO Marty Flanagan.

Q4 ended with assets under management of $1.23T, up 3.5% vs. the end of Q3; average AUM of $1.20T increased 1.0% Q/Q.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Invesco EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (Jan. 29)