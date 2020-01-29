Cleaves Securities warms up to shipping

Cleaves Securities takes a dive into the shipping sector with a series of upgrades.

The research firm lifts Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to a Buy rating from Hold. Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are raised to a Hold rating after being stuck at Sell.

Cleaves Securities price targets: GNK $32 (11% upside), EGLE $4.20(15% upside), GOGL 52.98 kroner (27% upside), SALT $4.80 (18% upside), SB $1.30 (7% downside), DSX $3.00 (9.1% upside).