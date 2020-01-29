Sorrento up 8% premarket on pact to develop coronavirus treatment

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) will collaborate with long-time partner Celularity to expand the therapeutic use of the latter's allogeneic, off-the-shelf, placental-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy, CYNK-001, to the prevention and treatment of coronavirus infection, focusing on the virus responsible for the current outbreak, 2019-nCoV.

The company says it is in contact with leading scientists and local Chinese experts to discuss the clinical validation and logistics required to fast track the candidate.

Sorrento owns 25% of Celularity.