Oshkosh issues positive outlook

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is on watch after the company sets a profit guidance range with a midpoint just ahead of expectations.

Oshkosh expects to generate EPS of $7.30 to $8.10 for the fiscal year vs. $7.67 consensus.

The company says it successfully concluded negotiations during Q4 with most of the access equipment segment’s key rental company customers and saw solid backlogs across all four segments. Looking ahead, Oshkosh sees signs of stabilization in macroeconomic data.

Previously: Oshkosh EPS misses by $0.06, revenue in-line (Jan. 29)