T. Rowe Price ends Q4 with $1.21T AUM, up 25% Y/Y

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.03 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.93 and improves from $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue of $1.47B exceeds consensus of $1.45B and rises 13% Y/Y; investment advisory fees of $1.34B, up 14%.

Q4 operating expenses of $888.4M rose 17% Y/Y as a result of increased hiring and deployment of professional fees that were initially planned for expenditure earlier in the year.

Q4 net inflows of $2.8B were driven by multi-asset franchise, which had its highest Q4 for target date flows since 2014.

Q4 ending assets under management of $1.21T rose 25% Y/Y.