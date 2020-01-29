Boeing's first annual loss in over two decades

Core loss per share of ($2.33) vs. earnings of $5.48 per share a year ago, reflecting impacts of the 737 MAX grounding.

"We recognize we have a lot of work to do," said CEO David Calhoun. "Fortunately, the strength of our overall Boeing portfolio of businesses provides the financial liquidity to follow a thorough and disciplined recovery process."

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes -67%; Defense, Space & Security -13%; Global Services -5%.

737 MAX costs are expected to top $18.6B ($4B of abnormal production costs to restart 737 MAX production, $8.3B in compensation and $6.3B added to the overall costs of producing the MAX).

BA +0.4% premarket

Stay tuned... Conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Q4 results