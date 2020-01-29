HBO Max prep hits AT&T earnings

AT&T (NYSE:T) -0.4% reports Q4 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS. The company reaffirms its FY20 outlook with 1-2% revenue growth and $3.60-3.70 EPS.

The three-year outlook includes 1-2% three-year CAGR, $30-32B in FCF in 2022, and capital allocation of 50-70% FCF post-dividends for retiring about 70% of shares issued for the Time Warner deal.

Q4 cash from operations totaled $11.9B, capex was $3.8B, and FCF was $8.2B.

Group revenue dropped 2.4% to $46.8B, slightly below consensus due in part to the HBO Max launch.

The entertainment division dropped 6% to $11.23B.

WarnerMedia fell 3% to $8.92B.

AT&T TV Now lost 219K subscribers in the quarter.

Premium TV subscribers at DirecTV and U-Verse lost 945K subscribers.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.