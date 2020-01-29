Chesapeake's Q4 production results lift shares

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +2% pre-market after reporting Q4 production averaged 476K-478K boe/day, including oil production of 125K-126K bbl/day, with estimated capex of $480M-$490M.

In Chesapeake's Brazos Valley area in central Texas, Q4 total net field production reached a record 56K boe/day, including 40K bbl/day of oil.

In the company's south Texas Eagle Ford asset, Q4 total net production grew from the Q3 low, reaching 104K boe/day, including 60K bbl/day of oil.

The Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania yielded a daily gross field production record of 2.67B cf/day of gas in November and a net production record of 975M cf/day for Q4.

The stock closed yesterday at an all-time low $0.51.