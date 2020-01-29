Capri -2% after Needham loses conviction

Needham lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to a Hold rating from Buy on low earnings visibility amid the difficult operating environment and recent choppiness around acquired brands.

"Capri's acquisitions of Jimmy Choo and Versace present LT growth opportunities through geographic expansion and category diversification but results thus far have been volatile due to geopolitical uncertainty and product-related issues. This makes it difficult to have high-conviction on when or how much sales can accelerate for Capri's primary growth engines," notes the firm.