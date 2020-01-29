Brinker -2% after Maggiano's underperforms

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) falls in early trading after Q4 sales arrive light of expectations.

Comparable sales at company-owned restaurants were up 1.5% vs. 1.9% consensus. A 1.4% drop in comparable sales at Maggiano's off a 2.8% decline in traffic dragged on the company's overall result. Comparable sales were up 2.0% at company-owned Chili's locations.

The company's restaurant margin rate of 12.7% was ahead of the consensus estimate of 12.3% and up 30 bps from a year ago.

Shares of Brinker are down 2.03% premarket to $42.90 vs. the 52-week trading range of $36.44 to $48.49.

