Mastercard sees 2020 revenue growth in low teens

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.96 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.87 and jumps from $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

For 2020, the company expects net revenue growth in the low teens, operating expense growth at the high end of high single digits, and effective tax rate of 17%-18%.

Mastercard gains 1.5% in premarket trading.

Q4 net revenue of $4.41B exceeds consensus estimate of $4.40B and increases 16% Y/Y.

Q4 gross dollar volume rises 12% on local-currency basis to $1.7T.

Q4 adjusted operating expenses rose 11% Y/Y to $2.0B; adjusted operating margin of 54.4% improved from 52.3% a year earlier.

Q4 adjusted effective tax rate of 15.9% vs. 18.3% in the year-ago quarter, primarily attributable to a more favorable geographic mix of earnings in the current period.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company's customers had issued 2.62B Mastercard and Maestro-branded credit cards vs. 2.49B a year earlier.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

