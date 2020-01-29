Harley-Davidson +2% after KeyBanc lift

KeyBanc Capital Markets takes off its bearish view on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) after factoring in the company's earnings report and recent share price action.

"While we believe HOG's ongoing challenges are unlikely to abate NT, we view today's price action as more indicative of sentiment bottoming as estimates gravitate lower," writes equity research analyst Brett Andress.

Andress says the firm views elements of Harley's FY20 revenue and HDFS guides as still aggressive, which keeps the risk/reward profile in unfavorable territory.

Andress lifts HOG to Sector Weight rating from Underweight, noting that valuation of ~11X the FY21 EPS estimate is on the lower end of the historical range of 9X to 16X.