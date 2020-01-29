Stanley Black & Decker to pay $1.5B for Boeing supplier

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) missed expectations for Q4, but disclosed that it would acquire Boeing supplier Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing for up to $1.5B.

The deal, which is expected to boost EPS by about $0.30 to $0.40 by the third year after closing, is contingent on the Boeing 737 MAX returning to service and on the aerospace giant meeting certain production goals.

Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing will become part of Stanley Black & Decker's portfolio of engineered fastening and component business.

Outlook for 2020: The company expects to generate above-market organic growth of approximately 3%, adjusted earnings per share expansion of 5%-7% ($8.80 - $9.00 on an adjusted basis) vs. the prior year, and continued strong free cash flow.