Analysts weigh in on Apple's 'Picasso-like' earnings

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives calls Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q1 results a "Picasso-like quarter/guidance."

Ives praises the strong March outlook "on the heels of pent-up demand within the installed base, which is now over 1.5 billion devices worldwide."

The analyst was also encouraged by the 3% Y/Y revenue growth in China.

Ives maintains his Outperform rating and $400 target.

More action: KeyBanc's Andy Hargreaves and Maddie Schrage remain on Apple's sidelines, seeing limited growth prospects and shares as "fully valued."

Key quote: "While strong customer loyalty should keep sales stable, we see little that could drive a return to secular growth in iPhone, iPad or Mac. At the same time, Services and Wearables appear to be slowing, which seems likely to limit profit growth in the coming years to something comparable to the last five."