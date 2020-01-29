Marathon Petroleum pops after Q4 earnings topper

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +3.9% pre-market after Q4 earnings easily surpassed Wall Street estimates and revenues declined less than expected from the year-ago quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, Q4 net income fell 53% Y/Y to $443M, or $0.68/share, from $951M, or $1.35/share, a year earlier, as the company took a $1.2B pre-tax charge primarily related to goodwill impairment in its MPLX limited partnership.

Marathon says it generated $2.4B of operating cash flow in the quarter.

MPC says it realized $420M of synergies in Q4, mostly in its Refining and Marketing segment, and captured $1.1B of total synergies for the full year, exceeding the targeted $600M of annual gross run-rate synergies.

R&M margin was $15.55/bbl and crude capacity utilization was 94%, resulting in total throughputs of 3.1M bbl/day for the quarter.

For Q1, MPC guides for fuel sales of 2.325B-2.45B gallons and merchandise sales of $1.45B-$1.55B; refinery throughputs are forecast at 2.975M bbl/day.

For FY 2020, MPC targets capital spending of $2.6B, plus planned capex of $1.75B at MPLX.